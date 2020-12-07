Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has cast his ballot at Manhyia in the Ashanti Region.

There was heavy military and police presence at the Manhyia Palace, his polling station in Kumasi where he and his wife Lady Julia cast their ballots.

Joy News’ Erastus Asare Donkor, who is following the story, reported that the king and his wife, as well as other chiefs, observed the coronavirus protocols while they go through the electoral process.

Dressed in splendid clothes, the Asante Monarch and his entourage, including some Asante Royals, stormed the polling station at 12:pm to exercise his civic rights of voting.

Election 2020: Ursula Owusu casts her vote in Ablekuma West [Video]

Scores of people got wind of the King’s visit to the polling centre and converged at the place to catch a glimpse of the Asantehene.