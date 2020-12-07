Confusion rocked the Awutu Senya East constituency following the discovery that President Nana Akufo-Addo’s name was nowhere to be found on the ballot paper.

About four ballot sheets were discovered to have been torn below the New Patriotic Party slot, making John Dramani Mahama the first candidate on the sheet.

The illegality was sighted by a voter who arised an alarm, bringing massive attention to Kasoa and its environs.

Incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, George Andah, has alerted party agents across the constituency to be vigilant, else will fall victim to rigging.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission official has refused to comment on her act, insisting she will only break her silence in the presence of her superior.

For this, Mr Andah called the attention of the District EC Director who has invited the official to the office for interrogation and possible arrest.

Meanwhile, a similar case was recorded this morning at the North East and Savanna Regions.

