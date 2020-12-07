Second Lady Samira Bawumia has gone out of the ordinary to cast her vote without a Voters Identification (ID) card.

Mrs Bawumia, explaining to Adom News why she did not follow the norm, said she wanted to test the system.

Recall, the Electoral Commission assured voters without ID cards will be allowed to vote, thus the Second Lady tried her luck at the Christ is King polling station in Accra.

“I’m glad it worked and of course they also found my name though I didn’t use the ID card. I wanted to test the system and it actually worked,” she said.

ALSO

The Second Lady added she was happy with the process which is going “smoothly and orderly as planned.”

Mrs Bawumia further advised the electorate to follow protocols set out for a successful presidential and parliamentary election.

Watch video below: