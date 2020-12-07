President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cast his ballot in the ongoing 2020 general election in his hometown, Kyebi.
There was a mammoth crowd as President Akufo-Addo joins the electorate to cast his vote at the Rock of Ages polling station ‘B’ in the Abuakwa South constituency.
President Akufo-Addo was taken through the covid-19 laid down protocols at the centre after which he successfully cast his vote.
He was accompanied by the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, who doubles as the Minister for Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea.
The Housing Minister earlier cast his ballot at the Magistrate Court Polling Station, also at Kyebi.