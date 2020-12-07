The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has complained that one security person has allegedly engaged in multiple voting in the Klottey Korle constituency.

“There’s evidence that this guy is a security operative who voted in the special voting,” Ade Coker, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) told Class News’ Pious Kojo Backah on Monday, December 7, 2020, during the ongoing general election.

According to him, the security person, known as Ebo, a former assemblyman, “voted in the special voting and has also come to vote here, which is criminal.”

“So, we came here for us to fill an objection form,” he said.

Mr Coker also expressed dismay at the election management body for, according to him, not having complaints forms at the polling centre.

“Apparently, the Electoral Commission (EC) too has no objection forms; this is ridiculous; the law says they should have objection forms, they have no objection forms here, so, we have asked our secretary to the constituency to write officially to complain and then send a copy to the district office and then the EC to take action on this.

“We are coming to make sure that this guy is arrested, prosecuted and the ballot here becomes null and void because it has been compromised,” Mr Coker said, stressing: “The shameful aspect of the whole thing is that the EC hasn’t got complaint forms at the polling station and that is very worrying.”

The security person allegedly ran away after he was discovered.