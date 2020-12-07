National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo, has called for a halt in voting at the Ghana Institute for Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) polling station in the constituency.

Mr Dumelo claims there is no indelible ink at the station’s centre 1 which he believes could negatively impact the process.

“I am disappointed in the process. We do not have indelible ink here, and they are allowing the process to still continue which is wrong. There should be indelible ink.

“I suggest that they stop the whole process and let them get the ink before they continue. The indelible ink is the surest way to know that one has voted or not?” Mr Dumelo aired his grievances.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission says it has taken immediate steps to resolve the issue.

The election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency has become of keen interest to many as Mr Dumelo contests New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate, Lydia Alhassan.