With barely 48 hours to the December 7, 2020, general election, some popular actors have stormed the Ayawaso West Wuogon costituecy to support John Dumelo as the campaigns end.

They include veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo, Kalsoume Sinare, James Gardiner, Fred Nuamah and Irene Opare among others.

Some were spotted in National Democratic Congress paraphernalia while others hoisted flags and sample ballot papers.

Posing for the camera, they gave off the two sure sign as a means to remind the electorate to vote number 2.

Mr Dumelo’s wife, Gifty was present in action as she dons a branded T-shirt of her husband and the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama.

James Gardiner and Dumelo’s wife, Gifty

This comes after the likes of Bismark The Joke, Kalybos, Bibi Bright, Prince Davido Osei, Jessica Williams and Jeneral Ntatia among others endorsed the incumbent Member of Parliament, Lydia Alhassan.

An act which earned them a lot of backlash from other colleagues.