In a video, shared by Ayawaso West Wuogon’s incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Lydia Alhassan, on her social media pages, some actors are seen endorsing her ahead of the December 7 elections.

The Ayawaso West MP is contesting against aspiring MP, John Dumelo, who is also an actor-turned-politician.

In the video, some of the celebrities, who were spotted drenched in New Patriotic Party’s paraphernalia, were Bismark The Joke, Kalybos, Bibi Bright, Prince Davido Osei, Jessica Williams and Jeneral Ntatia among others.

The industry players said they believed in the ideologies of the ruling party, hence President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be given the opportunity to rule for the second term.

They equally endorsed the Ayawaso West MP against their colleague actor Mr Dumelo in the parliamentary elections.

