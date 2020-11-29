Actress Tracey Boakye has rendered an unqualified apology to Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, for raining insults on him when he claimed former President John Mahama had bought buildings for her in Accra.

The apology comes after the businessman said in an interview that the allegations made against her and Mr Mahama were just jokes because he’s a man and is aware of how men can become vulnerable when it comes to women.

In a Facebook post reacting to the Assin Central lawmaker’s claim of his comments being a joke, Tracey Boakye apologised to the lawmaker and appealed to him to be careful of such allegations in the future, especially during election.

She indicated that Mr Agyapong is her father and she regrets the extent to which she went in addressing the issue .

Her post read: “JOKING??? Really??? Ok, Hon Kennedy Agyapong, I beg you not to joke with such issues again, especially during an election period, No Politician has bought any house nor cars for me, My Man is not a politician. I AM ALSO SORRY FOR THE HARSH AND DISRESPECTFUL WORDS I USED FOR YOU, you’re like a father to me, and I’m your daughter. SO SORRY, and please such jokes are too expensive. THANK YOU.”