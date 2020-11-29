The convoy of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Second Vice Chairperson, Doris Asomah has been involved in an accident.

The incident is said to have occurred Sunday on the Berekum-Drobo road while she together with the Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC and their entourage were returning from a rally organised at Atuna in the Jaman South Constituency on Sunday November 29, 2020.

Madam Doris Asomah escaped unscathed, however, a photo from the scene shows that it was a very serious accident as the vehicle had overturned in a nearby bush.

Abronye DC and others at the scene helped removed her an other occupants from the vehicle and rushed them to the Berekum Holy Family Hospital.

Adom News’ Bono Regional correspondent, Donyina who visited the hospital said Madam Doris Asomah and others were in stable condition.

This is among several cases of accidents that have occurred recently.

In the early hours of Sunday three National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives in the Eastern Region were also involved in a near-fatal accident.