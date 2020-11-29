Some supporters of the NDC and NPP at Yagaba in the North East region have been involved in a violent clash, leaving some of their supporters injured.

According to the Deputy Chief of Police, NPP supporters were alleged to have shot into the vehicle of incumbent MP, Amadu Tanko when he went to campaign in one of the communities.

This, DCOP Kwadwo Antwi said, enraged the NDC supporters who stormed into the residence of the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Mustapha Usif, to vandalise his property.

He revealed on The Probe that they destroyed his car among other things. They also headed to the offices of a pro-NPP radio station and damaged some of their property on the premises as well.

“This is very surprising because so far campaign in the area has been peaceful. Police have been deployed to restore peace in the area…we are investigating and will bring people to book,” he told Emefa Apawu, host of the show.

However, according to JoyNews’s Illiasu Tanko, he indicated that the NPP supporters are also claiming that the MP, Amadu Tanko first fired warning shots in a crowd after a disagreement ensued between the two parties.

Members of the NDC followed that with an attack on the NPP Parliamentary Candidate in his home.

According to the party, four of their members have been injured following the clash.

However, the MP, Amadu Tanko told Illiasu that his convoy has been attacked by the NPP three times in three different communities.

He added that the NPP again attacked his convoy and fired shots at his vehicle.

Meanwhile, DCOP Kwadwo Antwi says that his team have began investigations into the matter, adding they will not spare anyone found culpable.

Residents of Yagaba are also calling for intense security in the area ahead of the 2020 elections.