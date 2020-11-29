Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Mustapha Yusif, has been attacked at his home in the Mamprugu-Mohaduri District of the Northern Region.

Sources revealed that persons, believed to be hoodlums of the opposition National Democratic Congress, where unleashed on Mr Yusif who is also the New Patriotic Party candidate for Yagaba-Kubori.

Though he is reported to have escaped unhurt, a number of his campaign vehicles have been vandalised with reports suggesting that a local radio Radio, Yagaba, belonging to him was equally not spared.

It is unclear what may have triggered the violence that has left about four persons badly injured few days to the polls.

MyNewsGh.com has, however, confirmed that the injured who suffered machete wounds have been rushed to a health facility for treatment after they were seen bleeding profusely.

North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, lawyer Sulley Sambian, in response said: “Don’t blame us for reprisal attacks. It’s alright to beat your colleague Members of Parliament but to extend this barbaric and callous acts to people you wish to represent is terrible. Very unfortunate.”