Three executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern region have been involved in a near-fatal accident while returning from a campaign tour in Afram Plains.

The victims, Hackman Kabore, Regional Organizer, Richard Etornam Nyarko, Deputy Regional Organizer and Michael Akorli, Deputy Regional Communication Officer sustained injuries and were rushed to the Atibie Government Hospital for first aid and later referred to Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

The accident occurred on Saturday, November 28, 2020, on Kwahu Adawso to Kwahu Tafo road.

Information gathered indicate that the executives were returning to meet the national chairman Ofosu Ampofo after campaigning with the General Secretary of the Party Johnson Asiedu Nketia at Afram Plains South and North Constituencies.

The speeding party-branded Nissan Pick-Up vehicle driven by Mr Etornam Nyarko reportedly veered off the road after hitting an unmarked bumpy stretch which made the vehicle somersault five times and landed in a ditch.

The vehicle is badly damaged.