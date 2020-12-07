One person, who is yet to be identified, has been arrested in the Trobu constituency of the Greater Accra Region for attempting to vote twice.

Reports indicate the incident occurred at an area identified as Agya Herbal in the early hours of the voting process.

A video from the scene saw security personnel handcuff the man believed to be in his 40’s who wore a white shirt.

He was whisked away in a taxi with registration number GE 9955-20 as attempts by some electorate to halt the arrest prove futile.

Watch the video attached above: