The Ghana Police Service is investigating claims that some ballot boxes sent to the Northern Region had ballot papers in them.
The news went viral on social media a day to the election which created some tension in the region.
However, the police, in a Facebook post, appealed for calm as it confirms the claims.
The Ghana Police Service assured it was going to give an update on the matter in no time.
Below is the Facebook post:
Northern Region: allegation of stuffed ballot boxes unconfirmed. Please all should remain calm as investigations are still ongoing. Update will be given.Posted by Ghana Police Service on Sunday, December 6, 2020