Former President John Mahama has expressed readiness to cooperate with a probe into an allegation of one million ballot sheets stuffed during the 2020 general election.

However, he will prefer the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to conduct the investigation.

This is because he believes the body will conduct an independent probe he is not sure the Ghana Police Service will be able to do.

“That is what I want, they said we should have an investigation, let’s have an investigation. But I don’t know if the police are the best to do that. I don’t know what the police are going to investigate.

“We want an independent inquiry or let’s go to ECOWAS. ECOWAS has an electoral body, let them come and investigate Ghana’s election of 2020,” he said on Accra-based XYZ.

Mr Mahama, who was the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential candidate, on a Thank You tour alleged one million ballot papers were thumb-printed in the 2020 election.

The Electoral Commission (EC), upon hearing this allegation, asked the Ghana Police Service to investigate the matter which the NDC says it is happy about.

But to Mr Mahama, ECOWAS can probe the matter and bring finality to it, stating that he is ever ready to assist with the process.

“I will welcome it, I will testify. Under oath, I will swear an oath and testify. I won’t run away from the witness box,” he added.