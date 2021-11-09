The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested a motorbike operator, Dordzi Dzidefo, for alleged robbery and rape.

He was arrested at his hideout at Kakasunanka No 1 through an intelligence-led operation.

Police sources indicate Mr Dzidofe committed the crime on July 16, 2021, after his victim hired him from Kakasunaka NO 1 to Golf City and has been on the run since.

However, midway the journey at about 12 midnight, the suspect took a different route under the pretext of evading a police checkpoint but robbed and raped his victim at knifepoint.

Mr Dzidofe, according to a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, also on November 1, 2021, withdrew GHS 247.00 from the victim’s MoMo wallet.

He has been arraigned in court with investigations still ongoing to establish other crimes and his possible accomplices.

Read the full statement below: