A National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant in the Trobu constituency of the Greater Accra region, Kwame Olympio is confident he will emerge victorious.

According to him, his victory in the election set for May 13, 2023, will further increase the NDC’s chances of snatching the seat from the incumbent, Moses Anim of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Olympio who is contesting the primaries with three other persons said this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

The aspirant, among other things, noted that, the incumbent MP has lost touch with the constituents as they cannot boast of any development in his tenure.

Mr Anim retained his seat for a second term after he gained 63,580 votes, representing 61.8 per cent out of the 102,280 total valid votes cast in the 2020 election.

His contender, Emmanuel Yaw Agbesi Gbedemah of the NDC had 35,182.

This leaves a margin of over 28,000 votes which the NDC needs to garner to be able to take over the seat.

But Olympio said he is the magic wand NDC needs to win the seat in the 2024 general elections.

“The dynamics have changed and the people of Trobu know for a fact the party has been rebranded and made very attractive. So we will even get more than the 28, 000 votes and we are taking the Trobu seat by hook or crook because I am promoting unity,” he bragged.

If NDC delegates fail to vote for him, Olympio said he will support any candidate they elect with resources at his disposal to ensure the victory of the NDC.

However, he said it will be his greatest desire to be the NDC’s parliamentary candidate in the general election.