Kwame Olympio Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organisation that helps the youth and the less-privileged in communities.

The Foundation has done a lot of needy activities and this month the focus is on the youth of Trobu.

“We seek to help the community by bringing them together through this soccer gala and also introducing foreign scouts to the football talent at Trobu,” it said.

In this regard, the Kwame Olympio Foundation, in collaboration with the youth wing of Trobu and the assembly meeting of Trobu, is set to organise an inter-zonal soccer fiesta scheduled for September 24, 2022 at the Mile 7 Astro Turf opposite the Frimps Oil Gas Station.

All 14 communities within the constituency have been engaged to participate in the soccer fiesta.

Both local and international football scouts have also been invited to take part in the event.

The event is being organised to give the youth at Trobu a platform to exhibit their talents to reach its full potential and also give them opportunities to their next level in their football careers.

The event is part of activities launched by Kwame Olympio for the good people of Trobu.