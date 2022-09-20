One of the biggest Ghanaian show planners and promoters, Nana B. Gyimah, has disclosed the events that led to Shatta Wale touring the United States of America together with rapper Medikal in a lavish private jet earlier in March 2022.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the Chief Executive Officer of Inside LLC said the dancehall musician requested for the private jet, if he would sign the contract by his company.

According to him, his team agreed to the deal because Shatta Wale is one of Ghana’s biggest exports with regard to numbers and metrics.

Shatta Wale and Medikal pictured inside a private jet in March ahead of their Deeper Than Blood tour

Mr Gyimah told Andy Dosty that Medikal and Shatta Wale wanted a VVIP service for the Deeper Than Blood concert that took place in America, so his team had to deliver.

Captured in black apparel, the two took to social media to flaunt the interior of the aircraft and to prove that they were the only ones on board.

They arrived at the Heathrow Airport, where they were seen on another flight with some personalities, including Ghanaian DJ Mic-Smith.

Shatta Wale and Medikal, received a rousing welcome in Ohio where some luxurious cars were waiting in line to convey them to their apartment ahead of the show.

