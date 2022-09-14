YouTuber, Wode Maya, has shocked his followers with a video of him getting married to his Kenyan girlfriend, Trudy, who is also a vlogger.



In the video that was shared on September 13, 2022, the YouTuber disclosed that his marriage ceremony took place on September 10, 2022 in Kenya, a day that marks 13 years of the passing of Trudy’s mother.



Introducing the special video that announced his marriage, Wode said in future, should his children ask him, “hey dad, what was your 1,000th video on YouTube?” he will say “it was the day I got married to your mum.”







