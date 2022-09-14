Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has mounted a strong defense for the church, as many are questioning whether the church has failed in the face of the many issues of corruption and immorality confronting the nation.

According to Apostle Nyamekye, the church has not failed the nation. He said “the church is not failing. But for the church, things would have been worse.”

“Righteousness exalts a nation, and sin is a reproach to every land. So, when we focus our churches on righteousness, the purpose for which Christ birthed the church is seen in the land, and the nation will be exalted and transformed. This transformation has to do with all these corruptions and things caused by human beings.”

Apostle Eric Nyamekye was speaking at the Church of Pentecost All Ministers’ Conference 2022 at the Pentecost Convention Center – PCC, Gomoa-Fetteh on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

He also called on all churches to put aside their differences in denominational doctrines and unite in the body of Christ to fulfill the Lord’s mandate.

According to him “no one denomination has the truth. The truth is in Christ, who is the Truth. What we hold are truths about the Truth. We need then to pool our truths so that the sum total of our truths will nearly approximate the Truth.”

He said it is, therefore, imperative for the church to come together under one accord to change the course and destiny of nations including Ghana, through prayer.

“It is my prayer that the Lord will give us fresh fire, fresh anointing, fresh understanding of brotherly love that is real and above all fresh understanding of the purpose of the Church, and leveraging on our numbers, take the nation captive for Christ.”

Speaking at the same event, General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, also bemoaned the need to put persons with integrity in public offices.

“Now is the time for us to serve with integrity. The politicians come to the church, and they are in the church with us. It is now time for us as leaders and ministers to clothe ourselves with integrity because, as Warren Buffet once said, ‘we need to look for three things in a person: intelligence, energy, and integrity.’ If they don’t have the last one, don’t even bother.”

This year’s conference, which is scheduled to take place from 13th – 16th September 2022 on the theme; “Rediscovering and Fulfilling the Purpose of the Church”, will host over 3,000 church leaders from over 400 branches across the country, including ministers from other denominational churches.

Among the speakers are Apostle Eric Nyamekye (Chairman, CoP), Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah (Rtd), immediate past Chairman of CoP and former President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso (President of the GPCC and immediate past General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana), Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong (former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana), and Apostle Dr. Ami-Narh (President of The Apostle Church).

Others are Very Rev. Prof. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu (President of the Trinity Theological Seminary), Bishop Emmanuel L. Nterful, Pastor E. K. Duodu, Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi (General Secretary, CoP), Dr. Joyce Aryee (CEO, Salt and Light Ministry), and Mr. Samuel Attah-Mensah (General Manager of Citi FM).