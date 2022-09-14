Lawyer for embattled galamsey queen, Aisha Huang, is accusing the state of throwing dust into the eyes of the court.

Lead Counsel for the accused, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey (Rtd) says the claim that his client sneaked into Ghana is palpable false.

State Prosecutors on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, told an Accra Circuit Court that Miss Huang had a habit of sneaking in and out of the country after her deportation.

They, therefore, made a strong case for the accused standing trial for engaging in mining without a license to be denied bail insisting that, she would interfere with investigations if granted bail.

But her lawyer on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said the state is being “unfair” to his client.

He revealed that, Miss Huang did not sneak into Ghana but rather passed through the borders of Ghana, her passport was examined by Immigration Officers who gave her entry permit.

Captain Effah Dartey (Rtd) wondered why there is no charge of illegal entry if indeed his client came to Ghana illegally.

“If it is true that Aisha Huang sneaked into the country, why don’t you charge her with illegal entry but the charges she is facing now are illegal mining and selling minerals without license,” he stressed.

He described her alleged offences as minor ones which he was prepared to defend only to have her deported in circumstances he considered strange.

He cited how in 2018 when Aisha Huang was about to open the case, the then Attorney General filed for the discontinuation of the case.

“Aisha Huang was told to come for a meeting and the next thing I heard, she had been flown out of the country against her wish.

“I didn’t understand why the Attorney General did not allow us to finish the case. I think it was a wrong move but they took her out of Ghana. Today we are being told that she sneaked out of Ghana which is false, a blatant untruth, an inaccurate statement which was made to the court, very sad, most unfortunate,” he added.

Prior to this case, Captain Effah Dartey (Rtd) said his client was a legal immigrant going about her work peacefully.

He is certain his client has a solid case and would be able to secure bail for her at the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah turned down the request to remand her into police custody.

The case has been adjourned to September 27.