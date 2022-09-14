It has emerged that, galamsey suspect, Aisha Huang, was not arrested at a galamsey site as it has been reported in the media.

Rather, the Chinese national was arrested at her husband’s house in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

Captain (Rtd) Nkrabea Effah-Dartey

Lead Counsel for the ‘galamsey queen’, Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey (Rtd) revealed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

“What I know as a fact is that Aisha Huang was arrested at her husband’s house. She is married to a Ghanaian. Her husband is a Masters Degree holder from a Chinese university,” he told show host, Omanhene Kwabena Asante.

According to him, miss Huang’s husband, who he gave his name only as Prince, is working hard to get bail for his wife.

“He was in court today and flew back to Kumasi after the case,” Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey (Rtd) added.

The legal practitioner said nobody can charge Miss Huang for illegal entry because there is no official prohibition declaring her ‘persona non grata.’

He also agreed with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s assertion that, he [Nana] is not sure Miss Huang was deported.

Rather, Mr Effah-Dartey alleged that, some “backroom convenient arrangement was made to get his client out of Ghana against her will.”