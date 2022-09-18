Lovable and talented young disk jokey, Dj Switch, has shown folks that DJ business is not the only talent she possesses.

The little lady was headed for class at her new school in the US, Chaminade College Preparatory and decided to show her dancing capabilities and did so effortlessly with a look of glee on her face.

Dj Switch, real name, Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, rose to stardom when she made an appearance on TV3’s Talented Kidz show and wowed Ghanaians with her talent.

After the success she chalked in Ghana, the young Dj relocated to the US, where she has made even bigger strides in her career, having performed at high places many peeps could only dream of.

She recently got enrolled at Chaminade College Preparatory, another milestone in her young life.

Chaminade College Preparatory Dj Switch’s school is a prestigious catholic school which provides the best education and grooming for kids her age.

Chaminade College Preparatory offers a unique seven-year learning experience through a rigorous academic curriculum and diverse offerings of extra-curricular activities for grades 6 to 12.

They prepare students for success in college and beyond while fostering in them deep moral values and a commitment to service that is grounded in the Catholic faith.

