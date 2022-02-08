Fans of DJ Switch have burst with laughter following a latest video the young Ghanaian entertainer posted on her social media handles.

DJ Switch in a 15-second video imitated Shatta Wale who was in his elements while addressing a relationship that went left.

As part of a Tiktok challenge, the DJ dropped her calm nature to act like the ‘aggressive gangster’ Shatta Wale is identified as.

Her demeanor and facial expression were exactly those of the Dancehall King.

DJ Switch, who couldn’t believe she has an ‘inner Shatta Wale’, burst out in laughter at the end of the video.

Her fans, including celebrities, have reacted to the hilarious video. While many simply dropped laughing emojis, others called the attention of Shatta Wale.

Watch the video below: