Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, is not ready to go into any fight with anyone since becoming famous.

The beautiful actress has trended for the wrong reasons after Shatta Wale took her to the cleaners.

Following that verbal attack from Shatta Wale, the award-winning actress has released her first photo and post on social media, especially on Instagram.

The beautiful actress took the photo while on set shooting a movie in NIgeria.

She wrote, “On to the next Movie set’ OVER HER SHOULDERS With @anthonymonjaro.”

Social media users have reacted to the beautiful photo as they heaped praises on her. izu_michael: