A female teacher has shared the lovely note she received from a male student of hers who values her a lot.

The lady, identified by her handle on Twitter as @Chanelchelle_, revealed what her shy student penned for her with so much love.

In the note, the student professed so much love for the teacher and went on to say that the only factor preventing him from approaching her face-to-face is his shy attitude.

He also dropped his phone number to facilitate subsequent conversations.

Rather than take offence, the teacher described the note as the sweetest and her student as the best.

“My non-verbal special needs student wrote me the sweetest note this morning 🥺💙. He is the best,” she said.