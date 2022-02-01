A Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has revealed that impeachment processes have started against some leaders of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) following the strike action.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday, the Secretary of the University of Ghana chapter of UTAG said the lecturers are really angry and will not take any excuse from the government and even members of their leadership.

“Impeachment processes have started on some campuses against some members of the leadership because they believe you are not speaking for them. On some campuses, they have started. If they see you standing in their way, they will just threaten to impeach you,” he said.

To Professor Gyampo, the situation has gotten to a level where they need the President to come in and speak to them as members are also reasonable and will listen to him to prevent any delay in the academic calendar.

Members of UTAG are in their fourth week of a strike the National Labour Commission (NLC) has described as illegal and has sued them.

The lecturers are pushing for better conditions, demanding entry-level salaries of more than ¢1,200.00.

Meanwhile, an Accra High Court is expected to hear the case brought before it by the NLC against UTAG on Thursday, February 4.

UTAG has resolved to continue the strike until their concerns are addressed. But the NLC will have none of that.