A Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to intervene in addressing the concerns of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

According to him, the President’s intervention will help calm matters and make the lecturers return to work.

“We are not happy about the strike action. And it is not as if some teachers want to sabotage the government. The teachers are really not happy about the way they are being treated. What has angered them the more is the fact that they have been dragged to court.

“We plead with the President to intervene because he is the only one who can try and bring resolution. The members want to hear something that would be pleasing to the ears and so Akufo-Addo should come and speak about it,” he told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday.

The industrial action by the lecturers, in demand of better conditions of service, is now in its third week.

This stand-off between UTAG and the government has become a source of worry among students, who fear the academic calendar could be disrupted.

But the Secretary of the University of Ghana chapter of UTAG, said the universities are not to blame for the continued refusal of lecturers to return to the classroom.

Prof Gyampo said teaching is never done under duress or compulsion and therefore a court action cannot cause them to resume work until their demands are met.

To him, the way to go should be very calm and not force them to teach when they are not being treated well.