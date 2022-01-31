A group calling itself Coalition of Concerned University Students has threatened a demonstration over the ongoing University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) strike.

The march, which they have described as peaceful, is to protest what they described as the inability of the government to bring a harmonised resolution to the matter.

These were contained in a statement signed by the conveners who explained they seek to address the issues of the ordinary Ghanaian student at home and abroad.

However, they did not state when this demo will take place.

The group has indicated a petition will be submitted to the Presidency, Jubilee House and Parliament for urgent consideration and execution.

Meanwhile, the shutdown of public universities may still not be off the table as the lecturers’ strike continues.

The lecturers are in their third week of a strike the National Labour Commission has described as illegal and has sued the union.

By statutes public universities must be closed down after 21 days of non-academic work.

The lecturers are pushing for better conditions, demanding entry-level salaries of more than ¢1,200.

