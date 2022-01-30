Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has reiterated that further engagements will be held with the leadership of the University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (UTAG) to address their concerns.

He described the ongoing strike by UTAG as unfortunate and assured that all relevant channels would be used to reach an amicable solution.

Answering questions at a press briefing on Sunday, January 30, Dr Adutwum said “as we did the last time [when UTAG embarked on strike], so it will happen this time around to make sure that we can bring a resolution to this problem.”

“We know that unfortunately, university lecturers are on strike but we’d continue to engage them as to how best we can get them back. As a Minister for Education, I’ve said that I am the chief advocate for teachers and professors.

“When we find ourselves in this space, I do everything possible, formally and informally, front door and back door to make sure that we come to some resolution,” he said.

NLC sues UTAG

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has sued UTAG for failing to comply with the directive to call off its strike. The case is expected to be heard on February 3.

Despite the NLC declaring the strike as illegal, UTAG resolved to carry on, enabling the Commission to seek legal redress in court.

The NLC, among other things, is praying the court forces UTAG to call off its strike as declared by the Commission on January 13, 2022.

UTAG has vowed that it will not call off the industrial action until its demands for improved conditions are met.