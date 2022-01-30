Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on the leadership and members of the Anglican Church to consciously contribute to the growth of the country by fighting off corruption in whatever shape or form, and in whichever sector they find themselves in.

Dr Bawumia made this comment when he honoured an invitation as a guest of honour at the consecration of the Suffragan Bishop-elect Very Rev. Dr. George Kotei Neequaye in Accra.

Addressing the congregation on Sunday, Dr Bawumia spoke passionately against corruption and corruption-related activities while quoting verses from the Bible to back his sermon.

He argued that the administration has taken the lead in the fight against corruption by building a system including the issuance of Ghana Card in a bid to build efficient public sector management.

The end goal, according to the Vice President, is to make corruption a high-risk venture by significantly cutting back on bribery and corruption in the public sector.