President Nana Akufo-Addo has gifted the Sefwi Wiaso Anglican Church a brand new registered Pajero Mitsubishi.

The car gift was to honour the promise he made to the church during his two-day Western North Regional tour in early September, this year.

The President pledged to support the church after witnessing their dedication to service during a grand opening of the newly-built cathedral.

The Pajero car was presented by the Western North Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng, to the Anglican Diocese of Wiaso on behalf of President Akufo-Addo.

Along with the car, the Minister admonished the church to pray for himself and the Akufo-Addo-led administration to make Godly and successful their governance.

Bishop Abraham Kwabena Ackah, the Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Sehwi Wiawso, who received the car on behalf of the church, heaped praises on the political leaders for being men of their words.

During the tour, President Akufo-Addo also commissioned a fully furnished magistrate court as part of the government’s deliberate measures to ensure ease of access to law court, thereby advance the rule of law in the country.

President Akufo-Addo also climaxed his tour with the commissioning of a three-storey College of Health Building at Kwamekrom, an inspection of Sefwi Bekwai One District, One Warehouse project as well as a health facility.

Watch video of car handing over below: