President Nana Akufo-Addo says the government is working to develop new measures and regulations to guide the mining industry, especially the transportation of explosives.

The western regional town has been left in ruins after an explosion that occurred on Thursday, January 20, 2022, leaving 14 dead and dozens injured.

Receiving a delegation from leading mining firm, Goldfields Ghana Limited on Wednesday, the President described the development as unfortunate and said the government is learning lot of lessons from the disaster.

“I am still finding it very difficult to accommodate what has taken place. We’re trying to get a hand on it and also, more importantly, build a better future out of what has happened.

“There are a lot of things we’re going to learn out of it which would go to shape future regulations and measures…we are required to find new and more acceptable solutions to help ensure the safety of our population,” he said.

“These things happen, we have to learn from them; it’s tragic and we’re going to take the right lessons from it so that we are not going to hear such an incident again,” he added.