After almost three weeks of industrial action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the National Labour Commission (NLC) has sued the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) for their strike.

The writ said “Counsel for the Applicant herein shall pray this Honourable Court for an Order for Interlocutory Injunction compelling the respondent herein, whether by itself, its executives, officers, members, agents, servants , employees or other persons to comply with the Directive of the National Labour Commission dated the 13th of January 2022 to, among otters, call of the industrial action and resume negotiation with its employees upon grounds contained in the accompanying affidavit pending the final determination of the suit.”

The strike is nearing its 21-day ultimatum for the continuous suspension of academic activities.

By statutes, public universities must be closed down after 21 days of non-academic work.

