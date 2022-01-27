Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has rallied for the support of Ghanaians to ensure a smooth passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

According to him, the levy has enormous benefits as it has been designed to change the lives of citizens for the better.

The leader, who is also the Effutu Member of Parliament (MP), made these remarks at a sensitisation town hall meeting held by the government in Koforidua on Thursday.

“Even the onset of the pandemic and its challenges did not lead to the scrapping of our social intervention programmes. There are past governments that did not utilise revenue raised from taxes, but the NPP administration is not one of them.

“So this is a tax that must be passed to fix roads and create jobs. There will be enormous benefits. It has happened before, so all Ghanaians should support us,” the lawmaker said.

He also assured a proper utilisation of the tax policy, stating the government will be transparent about monies accrued.

“The government will be very transparent in its accountability on the E-levy. If the tax policy is passed and the unemployed youth are given jobs, then we will realise that we have been truthful and did not Government has the track record of introducing taxes for useful purposes,” he added.