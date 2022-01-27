Budding rapper Yaw Tog has showcased his elder sister to his over 496,000 Instagram followers.

Identified as Phaney Gyimah, Yaw Tog’s sister has also made her name in the fashion and entertainment fraternity.

He posted a video of them participating in a viral TikTok imitation, which has attracted hilarious comments from both of their followers.

Yaw Tog first flaunted his sister some months back, in a video which he recorded to appreciate her for her support for his craft after his ‘Sore’ breakthrough song went viral.

The resemblance between the two is undeniable, and she could even be mistaken for Yaw Tog’s junior .

Watch their video below: