The third season of Big Brother Mzansi (South Africa) has sparked a wave of controversy over its uncensored content.

Despite being under the same production, scenes from BBMzani are unedited, including showcasing the nudity of the competitors.

Bathroom scenes dubbed ‘Shower Hour’ and private diaries are all telecasted; this, netizens have likened to a mini porn show.

The latest season has divided fans across the continent, with South Africans and Nigerians, in particular, have been at each other’s throats.

While comparing the differences, South Africans have argued their content is more eye-catching and worth viewing, unlike the Nigerians who hide behind secret rooms to ‘devour’ themselves.

Tackling the argument from the cultural and religious perspective, a majority of viewers have called on the production to censor the nudity part.

Some have described it as outrageous, provocative and a bad representation of Africa as a continent.

However, their demands are yet to be met as the latest scenes captured the contestants, both male and females naked in various parts of the house.

This is expected to go on for the next few weeks until a winner finally emerges.