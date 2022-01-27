The controversy about whether there was a police escort with the vehicle that caused the explosion at Apiate in the Western Region may not end anytime soon as the chief of Bepow, Nana Atta Brembi, has challenged anyone who has evidence that there was a police escort to show up to be questioned.

Speaking during a familiarization visit by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, the chief whose jurisdiction includes Apiate said it is not true there was a police escort accompanying the vehicle carrying the explosives.

The Ghana Police Service insists the vehicle had police protection with documents suggesting that was the case.

But, Nana Atta Brembi said it is not true that the explosive van had a police escort.

In his response, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor urged the residents not to allow anyone to incite them against the government.

He said the government has plans to continue with the enormous support it has provided so far and will ensure the reconstruction of their community.

Mr Abu Jinapor said investigations into the matter will be fair and comprehensive.

