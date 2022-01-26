The Psychiatric Association of Ghana (PAG) says its preliminary assessment of victims of the explosion at Apiate in the Western Region has revealed some of them are contemplating suicide.

It says some children now reportedly scream at night and others have gone mute after the explosion.

The PAG was at the shelter at Bogoso to provide psychological assistance to the affected residents.

They say these symptoms are consistent with the diagnosis of Acute Stress Reaction, which if not managed appropriately can lead to more severe forms of Anxiety Disorders including Post-traumatic stress disorder.

The association is calling on Ghanaians to put resources together to avert what it describes as the potential “Mental Health catastrophe” at Apiate.

Apeatse Pag Press Release_final (1) by Gertrude Otchere on Scribd