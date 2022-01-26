Several years after rocking his signature look, Adom TV’s Fire for Fire host, Countryman Songo has shaved off his dreadlocks.

His bold decision was to express his web of emotions in the ongoing AFCON as well as his latest post at the management level of Porcupine Warriors, Asante Kotoko.

Following Black Stars’ premature departure in the group stages of the tournament after an abysmal performance, Countryman has been left disheartened.

Another reason is his rebranding efforts to blend into Kotoko’s Communication Team where he will be in charge of match and project promotions.

To Songo, real name Patrick Agyemang, the enviable appointment offers him an opportunity to serve his ‘boyhood’ club.

He appeared on set on Adom TV with partially shaved hair. His long dreadlocks were cut to quarter length, giving him that ‘bossy’ look.

Video below: