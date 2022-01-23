Chief of Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region, has given an emotional account of the fatal explosion that occurred in the town, Thursday.

According to Nana Osaberima Kwesi Sompre, he was at home when he heard a loud noise outside and thought it was an accident involving two cars.

But after about 20 minutes, he heard it was actually a vehicle carrying explosives that was involved in the accident and had exploded into the entire community.

He said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday that after making some calls and emergency assistance at the scene, they were told that a motorcycle rider from the opposite direction rode under the oncoming vehicle.

Due to the impact of the crash, the motorcycle caught fire and ignited the explosives on the DAF truck before it burst into flames.

Nana Sompre said the impact of the explosion was very serious and could confirm that those left in the town now are school kids and those who went to the farm.

“This disaster is a very serious one and should not be taken for granted at all. The entire community has been wiped out completely and I can say that those left in the town now are school kids and those who left for the farm.

“Not only did the explosion affect the community but those from the surrounding communities who tried to come to the town to help,” he narrated.

The chief recounted after the explosion, he saw about 15 people who have died and over 20 people injured.