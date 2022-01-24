The government of Ghana has suspended Joceyderk Logistics Limited, to make way for investigations into the explosion that took place at Apiate, a community in the Prestea Huni-Valley District of the Western region last Thursday.

The company, which was sub-contracted by Maxam Ghana Limited, “to undertake clearing, warehousing and transportation of explosives,” will therefore have all its operations put on hold as a result of this new decision.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, this is to make way for the government to commence extensive investigations into the matter.

“Preliminary investigations show that Maxam Ghana Limited sub-contracted Jocyderk Logistics Limited, a company registered by the Minerals Commission to undertake clearing, warehousing and transportation of explosives, to transport the said explosives on behalf of Maxam Ghana Limited.

Read full statement:

