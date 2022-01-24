The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR) has reacted to viral audio that has sought to indict Honourable George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister In Charge of Mines.

The audio which has been making the rounds has suggested that the Minister may be complicit in the formation of an illegal task force that may be extorting money from operators.

But, a statement signed by Mr Duker himself has explained the circumstances under which the task force was formed.

According to him, in an effort to fight illegal mining, the Ministry set up the taskforce to assist with arrests.

He said the taskforce was set up with the express instructions to them not to extort monies from anyone in the line of their duties.

The Deputy Minister also provided details of the circumstances under which the arrest was made, details of which are contained in the statement below: