Two persons have lost their lives following an accident involving a tricycle and trailer at Offinso Old Town in the Ashanti Region.

Reports suggest the victims on a tricycle crashed into a stationary trailer at the aforementioned area in the early hours of Monday, January 24, 2022.

One victim is in critical condition after the incident.

An eyewitness told an Ashanti Region-based radio station that the three were heading from Ahenkro to Offinso when the unfortunate accident happened.

“The tricycle rider was heading from Ahenkro to Offinso when he saw one of the cars facing them engaging in a dangerous overtaking”

“Upon seeing the danger the tricycle rider veered off the road in an attempt to escape death from the oncoming vehicle but he, unfortunately, ran into a trailer which was parked along the road,” the eyewitness noted.

According to the witness, the rider, after the crash, had his stomach opened by a suspected sharp object, exposing his heart and intestines at the accident scene as he also had his head crushed beyond recognition in the processes leading to his death.

The bodies have since been deposited at the Offinso Saint Patrick Hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsies.

