Five persons have been confirmed dead and 14 others injured in a crash that happened on the Kintampo-Techiman road, close to the Tuobodom Senior High School.

The Kumasi bound KIA Grandbird with registration number, KK-1-20 from Bolgatanga rammed into a faulty articulator track at around 3:50am on Wednesday, 19th January 2022.

Per a police situational report, the faulty articulator DAF truck from Burkina Faso with registration numbers: 11-KM-1338 (front plate) and 11-KM-7337 (rear plate) was left unattended with no warning triangle to signal the oncoming vehicle of the danger ahead.

The bus driver, who also appeared to have lost concentration or could possibly have been sleeping while driving at top speed, crashed the bus into the rear end of the stationary articulator truck.

Five passengers died on the spot. They included three adults (two males and a female), and two children, females.

Some 14 other passengers are also on admission at the Holy Family Hospital, Techiman.

Two of them are in very critical conditions. Amongst the injured is an officer from the Ghana Immigration Service.