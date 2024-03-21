Deputy Majority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei has said President Akufo-Addo is not dragging his feet as far as the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill is concerned.

Rather, she explained that, the President wants to do due diligence before assenting to the Bill.

“I see it as though the President wants to take his time before making any decisions, but to me, Akufo-Addo does not have the mindset not to sign” she said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

This comes after a directive from the presidency for the House to cease transmitting the controversial Bill for Akufo-Addo’s assent due to an ongoing interlocutory application at the Supreme Court.

In response, Bagbin declared Parliament could also not proceed with the approval of new ministers under similar circumstances.

But the Member of Parliament for Asokwa who supports the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill believes the proper processes must be followed.

“I am totally against LGBTQ. I am Roman Catholic and Ashanti and it’s not in our values and morals to engage in it. The process is what we have to take our time with to ensure that the right thing is done. I am not against the Bill and the Majority is not against the Bill” she said.

