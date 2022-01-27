The Deputy Majority Leader, Afenyo-Markin, has urged calm among personnel of the Nation Builders Corp (NABCo) over their delayed allowances.

According to the leader who doubles as Effutu Member of Parliament, the personnel have a legitimate course to complain, especially when the programme is being terminated.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in an interview on Joy News‘ The Probe indicated he does not know when the personnel will be paid.

However, considering the outstanding months, the lawmaker has entreated them to know there is an issue and trust that the government is taking steps to resolve it.

“If they have been on the programme for three years, two or a year and they have been paid all these years with five months outstanding, then there is an issue have patience.

“I believe the government has heard them and if we are not talking about a year or six months allowance and it is five, obviously it will be worked on and you will be paid,” he said in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

The lawmaker emphasised the personnel and all Ghanaian youth must have faith in the incumbent government, especially due to the introduction of the Youstart programme and Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

This, he explained, was the hope for the generation, hence required the support of all and sundry.

“The hope for them is Youstart because not all graduates can be absorbed in the public sector and the e-levy is a new platform for opportunities so let us all support it,” he added.

The ‘YouStart’ Programme, described as ground-breaking by the government, is expected to tackle comprehensively the youth unemployment issue in the country.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during a press briefing, said that the programme is also, “designed to provide relevant skills and access to long term affordable capital to empower our youth to create their own businesses and expand the private sector to create more jobs for Ghanaians.”

