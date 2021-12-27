The faces of some Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) trainees are currently beaming with smiles through the benevolence of North Tongu Member of Parliament, Okudzeto Ablakwa.

As part of the Christmas festivities, Mr Ablakwa decided to reach out to these persons who are in his constituency.

The recruits numbering 97, the former Deputy Education Minister indicated, have not been paid since September despite services rendered.

He donated items including bags of rice, oil, and canned fish to enable them celebrate the season.

In addition, each one of them, he noted, had a direct cash transfer to their Mobile Money (MoMo) accounts.

He explained the intervention is quite similar to what was done for over 600 private school teachers during the COVID-19 induced school closures.

However, he has appealed to the government to redeem its obligations to all NABCO trainees.