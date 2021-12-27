The faces of some Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) trainees are currently beaming with smiles through the benevolence of North Tongu Member of Parliament, Okudzeto Ablakwa.

As part of the Christmas festivities, Mr Ablakwa decided to reach out to these persons who are in his constituency.

The recruits numbering 97, the former Deputy Education Minister indicated, have not been paid since September despite services rendered.

He donated items including bags of rice, oil, and canned fish to enable them celebrate the season.

No photo description available.

In addition, each one of them, he noted, had a direct cash transfer to their Mobile Money (MoMo) accounts.

May be an image of 4 people, people sitting and outdoors

ALSO READ:

He explained the intervention is quite similar to what was done for over 600 private school teachers during the COVID-19 induced school closures.

May be an image of 10 people, people sitting, people standing and outdoors

However, he has appealed to the government to redeem its obligations to all NABCO trainees.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR